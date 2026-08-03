Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -233.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company's fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Silvercorp Metals's dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Silvercorp Metals to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Silvercorp Metals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 231,751 shares of the company's stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 109,041 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 88,341 shares of the company's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 65,134 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,863,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,884,000 after buying an additional 1,445,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company's stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a Canadian-based precious metals company engaged in silver, lead and zinc production. The company's core operations are located in the provinces of Henan and Guangxi in the People's Republic of China, where it operates several underground mining and milling facilities. Silvercorp focuses on low‐cost, high‐grade silver projects, producing concentrates that are sold to smelting partners under long‐term offtake arrangements.

The company's principal assets include the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, which hosts multiple sub‐district mines, and the GC and HPG silver‐lead‐zinc projects in Guangxi Province.

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