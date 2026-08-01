Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercrest Asset Management Group presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.82 million, a PE ratio of 93.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.90 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth $3,293,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,950,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Silvercrest Asset Management Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Silvercrest declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, payable September 18 to shareholders of record September 11. The payment implies an annualized dividend of approximately $0.84 per share and an indicated yield of about 8.3%, which may appeal to income-focused investors. The ex-dividend date is September 11. Silvercrest dividend announcement

Silvercrest declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, payable September 18 to shareholders of record September 11. The payment implies an annualized dividend of approximately $0.84 per share and an indicated yield of about 8.3%, which may appeal to income-focused investors. The ex-dividend date is September 11. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded SAMG from “strong sell” to “hold.” While not a bullish recommendation, the change reduces an important source of selling pressure and suggests the firm’s near-term risk-reward profile has improved. Zacks rating upgrade report

Zacks Research upgraded SAMG from “strong sell” to “hold.” While not a bullish recommendation, the change reduces an important source of selling pressure and suggests the firm’s near-term risk-reward profile has improved. Neutral Sentiment: Management discussed second-quarter performance and business conditions during the company’s earnings call. The available transcript listing does not provide additional details in the supplied report, so investors will likely focus on commentary regarding assets under management, client flows, margins and the outlook. Silvercrest Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Management discussed second-quarter performance and business conditions during the company’s earnings call. The available transcript listing does not provide additional details in the supplied report, so investors will likely focus on commentary regarding assets under management, client flows, margins and the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Silvercrest reported second-quarter EPS of $0.10 and revenue of $30.78 million. Revenue was slightly below the $30.90 million consensus, while Zacks said EPS missed its $0.13 estimate and fell from $0.25 a year earlier. The earnings decline raises concerns about profitability, despite another source reporting that EPS matched its $0.10 consensus estimate. Silvercrest Q2 2026 results

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, headquartered in New York City, is an independent registered investment adviser that specializes in delivering customized wealth and asset management solutions for high-net-worth individuals, family offices and institutional clients. Founded in 2002 by senior professionals from leading financial institutions, Silvercrest has built its reputation on a disciplined, research-driven investment process and a commitment to personalized client service.

The firm's core offerings include discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio management across equities, fixed income, hedge funds and alternative investments.

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