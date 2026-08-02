Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.0714.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Similarweb from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Similarweb from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

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Similarweb Price Performance

NYSE SMWB opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $629.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 48.57% and a negative net margin of 10.38%.The business had revenue of $73.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. Research analysts expect that Similarweb will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barak Eilam acquired 50,000 shares of Similarweb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 101,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $391,075.90. This represents a 97.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harel Moshe Beit-On acquired 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $291,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,885,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,676.42. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 271,105 shares of company stock worth $1,020,726. Corporate insiders own 62.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Similarweb

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the third quarter worth $64,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company's stock.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. NYSE: SMWB is a digital intelligence company that provides insights into website and mobile app performance. Its cloud-based platform aggregates and analyzes data on global web traffic, user engagement, and referral sources, enabling businesses to benchmark their digital presence against competitors. The company’s core offering includes metrics on audience behavior, traffic acquisition channels, and industry trends, which are designed to inform strategic decisions in marketing, sales, and product development.

Similarweb’s platform delivers a suite of tools for market research, competitor analysis, and performance optimization.

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