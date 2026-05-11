Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.100-13.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $201.04. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,668,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,769. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.16. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $155.44 and a 52-week high of $208.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $200.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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