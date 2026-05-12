Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $194.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target indicates a potential downside of 3.50% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Simon Property Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Simon Property Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $200.79.

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Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $201.04 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $195.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.33. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $155.44 and a fifty-two week high of $208.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 72.71%.The business's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Simon Property Group by 634.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,370,089 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,383,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,111,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,384,133 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,573,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,683,502 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,761,093,000 after acquiring an additional 844,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,103,843 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $207,158,000 after acquiring an additional 486,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Simon Property Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Simon Property Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Simon Property reported Q1 2026 FFO of $3.17 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion, both above expectations, signaling healthier-than-expected operating performance at its malls and mixed-use properties.

Simon Property reported Q1 2026 FFO of $3.17 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion, both above expectations, signaling healthier-than-expected operating performance at its malls and mixed-use properties. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY 2026 guidance to $13.10-$13.25 per share, suggesting management sees momentum continuing after a strong quarter.

The company raised its FY 2026 guidance to $13.10-$13.25 per share, suggesting management sees momentum continuing after a strong quarter. Positive Sentiment: Simon Property announced a quarterly dividend of $2.25 per share, up 2.3% from $2.20, reinforcing its appeal as an income stock with a roughly 4.5% annualized yield.

Simon Property announced a quarterly dividend of $2.25 per share, up 2.3% from $2.20, reinforcing its appeal as an income stock with a roughly 4.5% annualized yield. Positive Sentiment: Management said retailers are renewing leases earlier than usual, which points to solid tenant demand and could help support occupancy and rental income.

Management said retailers are renewing leases earlier than usual, which points to solid tenant demand and could help support occupancy and rental income. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also digesting the Q1 earnings call and follow-up coverage, which largely focus on the company’s strong operating trends and outlook rather than any major new negative surprise.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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