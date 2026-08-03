Simon Property Group (SPG) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $1.6121 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.Simon Property Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simon Property Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:SPG traded up $1.80 on Monday, reaching $231.17. 63,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,007. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $218.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.41. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $159.99 and a 12 month high of $238.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is currently 62.54%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $223.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,175.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,713.44. The trade was a 1.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $223.38 per share, with a total value of $88,681.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 45,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,253,588.76. This represents a 0.87% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $533,056. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Rexford Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $216.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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