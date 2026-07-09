Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Simply Good Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 7.46%.The business had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.99 million.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts: Sign Up

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $12.84 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Clayton C. Daley, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 111,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,332.54. This trade represents a 9.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $991,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 172,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,661.06. This trade represents a 86.16% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,477 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Simply Good Foods to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho set a $19.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

Simply Good Foods Co NASDAQ: SMPL is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Simply Good Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Simply Good Foods wasn't on the list.

While Simply Good Foods currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here