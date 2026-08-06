Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Reduce" by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Simulations Plus from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Simulations Plus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

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Simulations Plus Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $21.01.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 9.88%.The business had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 4,177 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $77,023.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,202,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,047,295.64. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,885 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,493 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,239 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,325 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company's stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc NASDAQ: SLP specializes in advanced modeling and simulation software tailored to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and chemical industries. The company's flagship products include ADMET Predictor, a quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) tool for predicting absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion and toxicity properties, and GastroPlus, a physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling platform for simulating drug absorption and pharmacokinetics.

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