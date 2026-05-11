Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SION shares. JonesTrading lifted their price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Sionna Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th.

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View Our Latest Research Report on SION

Sionna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SION opened at $44.23 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.35. Sionna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $46.46.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sionna Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sionna Therapeutics news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 2,948 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $131,244.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,964,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,991,738.48. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,948 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $131,244.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,964,774 shares in the company, valued at $131,991,738.48. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,131,856 shares of company stock worth $50,834,773. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SION. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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