Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.4545.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Evercore set a $28.00 target price on Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Sirius XM from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sirius XM from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 20,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $618,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,462.29. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Sirius XM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 124,807,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,904,886,000 after buying an additional 5,030,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,301,181 shares of the company's stock worth $145,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,821 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,440 shares of the company's stock worth $117,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,124,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 858.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,076,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,872 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Sirius XM's dividend payout ratio is 45.57%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM's offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

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