SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Get SiriusPoint alerts: Sign Up

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPNT shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SiriusPoint from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPNT

SiriusPoint Stock Down 1.8%

SPNT stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.60. SiriusPoint has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company's 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.38%.The business had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that SiriusPoint will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiriusPoint

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,126,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,452,000 after purchasing an additional 368,908 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221,447 shares of the company's stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252,246 shares of the company's stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 84,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company's stock.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. is a global insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Bermuda, offering a broad range of property and casualty solutions to clients around the world. The company operates through two core segments: reinsurance, which provides treaty and facultative coverage across property, casualty and specialty lines; and insurance, which underwrites specialty programs, fronting arrangements and other tailored products for commercial and niche markets. This integrated model allows SiriusPoint to leverage shared underwriting expertise and capital efficiency across its product suite.

On the reinsurance side, SiriusPoint’s offerings include coverage for natural catastrophes, casualty losses, political risk and other complex exposures, with both proportional and non-proportional treaty structures.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SiriusPoint, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SiriusPoint wasn't on the list.

While SiriusPoint currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here