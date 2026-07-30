Six Flags Entertainment (FUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.3720 per share and revenue of $930.3410 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $225.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 52.76%. On average, analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $31.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Six Flags Entertainment

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

In other news, Director Marilyn G. Spiegel purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $289,575.10. The trade was a 19.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rehan Jaffer acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,926,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,900,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $114,709,000. This trade represents a 2.62% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 265,000 shares of company stock worth $6,173,850. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,830 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company's stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

Founded in 1961 by Angus G.

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