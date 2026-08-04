SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target on the memory chip maker's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.13% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SKHY. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SK hynix in a report on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SK hynix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SK hynix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.50.

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SK hynix Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKHY opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. SK hynix has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $194.80.

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.12 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $52.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 billion.

SK hynix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

SK hynix Company Profile

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

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