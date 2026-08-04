Go Pro
→ The cat is out the bag (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
SK hynix logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Needham initiated coverage with a “buy” rating and a $200 price target, implying 40.13% upside from SK hynix’s previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: SK hynix has a consensus “buy” rating and a $245.50 average price target, with recent targets ranging as high as $320.
  • SK hynix beat quarterly earnings expectations with EPS of $8.76 versus $5.12 forecast, while its partnership with SanDisk on high-bandwidth flash technology could strengthen its AI-driven growth outlook.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target on the memory chip maker's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.13% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SKHY. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SK hynix in a report on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SK hynix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SK hynix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SK hynix

SK hynix Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKHY opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. SK hynix has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $194.80.

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.12 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $52.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 billion.

SK hynix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

SK hynix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SK hynix Right Now?

Before you consider SK hynix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SK hynix wasn't on the list.

While SK hynix currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
The cat is out the bag
The cat is out the bag
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines