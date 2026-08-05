SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wedbush

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SKHY. Singular Research upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on SK hynix from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair began coverage on SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on SK hynix in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SK hynix currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SKHY
SK hynix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SKHY opened at $154.38 on Tuesday. SK hynix has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $194.80.
SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.12 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $52.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.05 billion.
SK hynix News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Six Wall Street firms initiated coverage with Buy-equivalent ratings, citing SK hynix’s leading position in high-bandwidth memory (HBM), strong AI-related demand, and access to a broader U.S. investor base. Price targets ranged from $200 to $320, including Stifel’s $240 target, Needham’s and Wolfe Research’s $200 targets, Cantor Fitzgerald’s $300 target, and Rosenblatt’s $320 target. SK Hynix rises as brokerages launch coverage with bullish ratings
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush also began coverage with an Outperform rating and a KRW2.56 million price target, pointing to persistent memory undersupply, SK hynix’s technology advantage, and an attractive valuation. SK Hynix backed by Wedbush as memory undersupply persists
- Positive Sentiment: SK hynix and SanDisk unveiled an open industry standard for high-bandwidth flash (HBF), designed to address AI systems’ growing storage and memory constraints. The proposed technology targets up to 512GB capacity and 3.0TB/s speeds, with support from Google and Tenstorrent, potentially expanding future demand for SK hynix memory products. SK hynix, SanDisk race to fix AI’s next chip bottleneck
- Positive Sentiment: Broader enthusiasm for the AI-memory boom lifted semiconductor and storage stocks, while commentary increasingly characterized SK hynix as a central supplier to AI infrastructure. SK Hynix stock rises as Wall Street sees AI memory upside
- Neutral Sentiment: SK hynix and a South Korean union held another round of negotiations over employee bonus payments. A costly agreement could pressure margins, although no resolution was reported. SK Hynix and South Korean union hold talks over bonus pay
- Negative Sentiment: Investors remain alert to competitive risks from China’s CXMT, which is considering additional DRAM capacity that could eventually ease the global memory shortage and weaken pricing power. Why are memory stocks falling? CXMT might hold the clue
SK hynix Company Profile
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SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.
The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.
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