SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wedbush

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SKHY. Singular Research upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on SK hynix from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair began coverage on SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on SK hynix in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SK hynix currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.50.

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SK hynix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKHY opened at $154.38 on Tuesday. SK hynix has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $194.80.

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.12 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $52.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.05 billion.

SK hynix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

SK hynix Company Profile

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

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