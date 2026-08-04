SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Shares Up 8.2% - What's Next?

Shares of SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) were up 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.47 and last traded at $154.38. Approximately 33,552,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 48,960,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.72.

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Key Headlines Impacting SK hynix

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broad analyst support: Six brokerages initiated coverage with bullish ratings, citing SK hynix’s strong position in the high-bandwidth memory market, persistent memory undersupply and access to a wider global investor base following its U.S. listing. Price targets included $200 from Needham and Wolfe Research, $240 from Stifel, $300 from Cantor Fitzgerald and $320 from Rosenblatt. SK Hynix rises as brokerages launch coverage with bullish ratings

Six brokerages initiated coverage with bullish ratings, citing SK hynix’s strong position in the high-bandwidth memory market, persistent memory undersupply and access to a wider global investor base following its U.S. listing. Price targets included $200 from Needham and Wolfe Research, $240 from Stifel, $300 from Cantor Fitzgerald and $320 from Rosenblatt. Positive Sentiment: AI memory opportunity: Analysts characterized SK hynix as a leading “memory company for the AI era,” with demand for high-bandwidth memory expected to remain strong as AI data centers expand. Tight supply and the company’s technology position were cited as reasons for further earnings and valuation upside. SK Hynix backed by Wedbush as memory undersupply persists

Analysts characterized SK hynix as a leading “memory company for the AI era,” with demand for high-bandwidth memory expected to remain strong as AI data centers expand. Tight supply and the company’s technology position were cited as reasons for further earnings and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: New high-bandwidth flash standard: SK hynix and SanDisk unveiled an open industry standard for high-bandwidth flash (HBF), targeting AI storage bottlenecks with reported capacity of up to 512GB and speeds of up to 3.0TB per second. Google and Tenstorrent reportedly support the consortium, potentially broadening adoption and creating a new growth opportunity beyond conventional memory. SK hynix and SanDisk unveil first high-bandwidth flash standards

SK hynix and SanDisk unveiled an open industry standard for high-bandwidth flash (HBF), targeting AI storage bottlenecks with reported capacity of up to 512GB and speeds of up to 3.0TB per second. Google and Tenstorrent reportedly support the consortium, potentially broadening adoption and creating a new growth opportunity beyond conventional memory. Neutral Sentiment: Other memory and storage stocks, including Micron and SanDisk, also advanced as investors reassessed the AI-related memory cycle, providing broader sector support. However, Korean-market investors remained cautious after recent volatility. DRAM stocks advance as Samsung reclaims DRAM lead

Other memory and storage stocks, including Micron and SanDisk, also advanced as investors reassessed the AI-related memory cycle, providing broader sector support. However, Korean-market investors remained cautious after recent volatility. Negative Sentiment: Risks remain: Potential capacity expansion by China’s CXMT could eventually relieve the global memory shortage and pressure pricing. Separately, SK hynix is negotiating bonus payments with a South Korean union, creating a possible cost or labor-relations overhang. SK Hynix and South Korean union hold talks over bonus pay

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKHY shares. Singular Research raised shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SK hynix in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SK hynix in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SK hynix in a report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SK hynix from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SKHY

SK hynix Trading Up 8.2%

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.12 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $52.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 billion.

SK hynix Company Profile

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

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