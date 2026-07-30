Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Get Skeena Resources alerts: Sign Up

SKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Skeena Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Price Performance

Shares of Skeena Resources stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company's fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skeena Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,277 shares of the company's stock worth $62,353,000 after buying an additional 1,364,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Skeena Resources by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,309,000 after acquiring an additional 679,709 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth $12,423,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth $10,397,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 157.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 676,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 413,444 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Skeena Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Skeena Resources wasn't on the list.

While Skeena Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here