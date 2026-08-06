Skeena Resources (SKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $0.0670 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Skeena Resources Stock Performance

SKE opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.14. Skeena Resources has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $38.77. The business's fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09.

Institutional Trading of Skeena Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 10,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKE has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Skeena Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SKE

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

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