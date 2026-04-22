Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSE:SKYH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSE:SKYH - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.8333.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a "sell (d+)" rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

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Sky Harbour Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SKYH traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. 62,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,149. The company's 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.41. Sky Harbour Group has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSE:SKYH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 342.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sky Harbour Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sky Harbour Group

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 331,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $3,000,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,666,163 shares in the company, valued at $78,428,775.15. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Sky Harbour Group by 68.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sky Harbour Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Inc is a U.S.-based real estate development and operating company focused on private aviation infrastructure. The company specializes in the acquisition, design and management of fixed-base operations (FBOs), aircraft hangarage and private terminals that serve business and general aviation operators. By providing expedited ground handling, concierge services and state-of-the-art facilities, Sky Harbour seeks to streamline the operations of private jet owners, fractional-ownership programs and charter operators while reducing congestion at major airports.

Through strategic leases and joint-venture partnerships, Sky Harbour has established a growing presence at key regional and metropolitan airports across the United States.

Further Reading

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