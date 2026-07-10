Sky Harbour Group (NYSE:SKYH) Trading Up 2.8% - Time to Buy?

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSE:SKYH - Get Free Report) was up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.3450. 244,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 157,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial raised Sky Harbour Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sky Harbour Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sky Harbour Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $791.70 million, a P/E ratio of 258.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSE:SKYH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. Sky Harbour Group had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 63.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Sky Harbour Group Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sky Harbour Group

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $44,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,294.50. This trade represents a 38.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,012 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,639 shares of the company's stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company's stock.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Inc is a U.S.-based real estate development and operating company focused on private aviation infrastructure. The company specializes in the acquisition, design and management of fixed-base operations (FBOs), aircraft hangarage and private terminals that serve business and general aviation operators. By providing expedited ground handling, concierge services and state-of-the-art facilities, Sky Harbour seeks to streamline the operations of private jet owners, fractional-ownership programs and charter operators while reducing congestion at major airports.

Through strategic leases and joint-venture partnerships, Sky Harbour has established a growing presence at key regional and metropolitan airports across the United States.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sky Harbour Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sky Harbour Group wasn't on the list.

While Sky Harbour Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here