Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

SKWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Texas Capital raised Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

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Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.10 per share, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $752,516.70. This trade represents a 14.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 8,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $430,934.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,353 shares in the company, valued at $531,315.96. The trade was a 44.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $986,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 632.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 504,858 shares of the company's stock worth $22,052,000 after buying an additional 99,786 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.49. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $61.24.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company had revenue of $475.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

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