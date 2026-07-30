Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.2222.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Skyworks Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Skyworks reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of approximately $935 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.08, exceeding analyst expectations of about $926 million and $1.03, respectively. Growth in Broad Markets—particularly automotive and AI data-center applications—helped offset weakness in other businesses. Skyworks fiscal third-quarter results

Skyworks reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of approximately $935 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.08, exceeding analyst expectations of about $926 million and $1.03, respectively. Growth in Broad Markets—particularly automotive and AI data-center applications—helped offset weakness in other businesses. Positive Sentiment: Management issued fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.27, above the roughly $1.23 consensus estimate, with revenue guidance of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion. The company also authorized a new $2 billion share-repurchase program, which could support per-share results over time. Skyworks Q3 release and capital allocation update

Management issued fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.27, above the roughly $1.23 consensus estimate, with revenue guidance of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion. The company also authorized a new $2 billion share-repurchase program, which could support per-share results over time. Positive Sentiment: Skyworks and Qorvo announced expected leadership appointments for their planned combination. RBC described the transaction favorably, citing potential cost synergies and relatively stable core business trends. Regulatory approvals are progressing, although the deal remains pending. RBC view on the Qorvo transaction

Skyworks and Qorvo announced expected leadership appointments for their planned combination. RBC described the transaction favorably, citing potential cost synergies and relatively stable core business trends. Regulatory approvals are progressing, although the deal remains pending. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed. UBS raised its target to $70 while maintaining a Neutral rating, whereas JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Stifel, TD Cowen, Citigroup, RBC and Mizuho lowered targets, generally retaining Neutral, Hold or equivalent ratings. Analyst revisions following earnings

Analyst sentiment remains mixed. UBS raised its target to $70 while maintaining a Neutral rating, whereas JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Stifel, TD Cowen, Citigroup, RBC and Mizuho lowered targets, generally retaining Neutral, Hold or equivalent ratings. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined 3.1% year over year and EPS fell from $1.33 a year earlier, while margin pressure and weaker wireless-related demand overshadowed the quarterly beat. Investors may also be concerned about the reported dividend suspension and plans to raise approximately $2 billion in acquisition debt financing. Morgan Stanley analysis of Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $90.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.23%.The firm had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.84%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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