Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWKS. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.72.

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Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,169,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.50. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $90.90. The company's 50-day moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average is $62.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.93%.The firm had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Skyworks Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Skyworks reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.08 and revenue of $934.8 million, exceeding consensus estimates of $1.03 and approximately $926 million, respectively. Growth in broad markets—particularly automotive and AI data-center applications—helped offset weakness elsewhere. Skyworks fiscal third-quarter results

Skyworks reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.08 and revenue of $934.8 million, exceeding consensus estimates of $1.03 and approximately $926 million, respectively. Growth in broad markets—particularly automotive and AI data-center applications—helped offset weakness elsewhere. Positive Sentiment: The company authorized a new $2 billion share-repurchase program and announced progress toward its planned combination with Qorvo, including an expected leadership team for the combined business. Regulatory approvals are progressing. Skyworks and Qorvo expected leadership team

The company authorized a new $2 billion share-repurchase program and announced progress toward its planned combination with Qorvo, including an expected leadership team for the combined business. Regulatory approvals are progressing. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal fourth-quarter guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $1.27 and revenue between $1.0 billion and $1.1 billion. The EPS outlook is above consensus, although investors appear focused on expected sequential pressure and continued margin challenges.

Fiscal fourth-quarter guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $1.27 and revenue between $1.0 billion and $1.1 billion. The EPS outlook is above consensus, although investors appear focused on expected sequential pressure and continued margin challenges. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed. UBS raised its price target to $70 while maintaining a Neutral rating; RBC cut its target to $70 with a Sector Perform rating; and Citi reduced its target to $64 while remaining Neutral. Morgan Stanley maintained Hold but lowered its target to $72, citing the dividend suspension and uneven end-market trends.

Analyst views remain mixed. UBS raised its price target to $70 while maintaining a Neutral rating; RBC cut its target to $70 with a Sector Perform rating; and Citi reduced its target to $64 while remaining Neutral. Morgan Stanley maintained Hold but lowered its target to $72, citing the dividend suspension and uneven end-market trends. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined 3.1% from the prior year and adjusted EPS fell from $1.33, while management indicated weaker fourth-quarter earnings expectations in underlying commentary. The combination with Qorvo is also expected to require approximately $2 billion of acquisition debt financing, adding execution and leverage concerns. Analyst revisions following Skyworks earnings

Revenue declined 3.1% from the prior year and adjusted EPS fell from $1.33, while management indicated weaker fourth-quarter earnings expectations in underlying commentary. The combination with Qorvo is also expected to require approximately $2 billion of acquisition debt financing, adding execution and leverage concerns. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho downgraded Skyworks to Underperform and lowered its price target from $55 to $52, signaling substantial downside from recent trading levels and reinforcing concerns about the company’s near-term growth and profitability.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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