Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Declares $0.10 Special Dividend

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND - Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th.

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Smart Sand Price Performance

Smart Sand stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $196.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.27. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Sand

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc NASDAQ: SND is a U.S.-based industrial mineral company specializing in the mining, processing and distribution of high-purity silica sand. The company's primary business centers on the production of frac sand for the oil and gas industry, as well as specialty sand products for foundry, glass and construction applications. Through an integrated network of mines, processing plants and trans-load facilities, Smart Sand delivers precision-engineered sand solutions designed to meet stringent performance and purity requirements.

Smart Sand's operations include flagship mining and processing facilities in Wisconsin, which supply Northern White silica sand, and production sites in Texas, strategically located to serve major U.S.

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