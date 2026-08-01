Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Smart Sand has an average rating of "Hold".

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Smart Sand Stock Performance

SND opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Sand

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,089 shares of the company's stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Smart Sand by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company's stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc NASDAQ: SND is a U.S.-based industrial mineral company specializing in the mining, processing and distribution of high-purity silica sand. The company's primary business centers on the production of frac sand for the oil and gas industry, as well as specialty sand products for foundry, glass and construction applications. Through an integrated network of mines, processing plants and trans-load facilities, Smart Sand delivers precision-engineered sand solutions designed to meet stringent performance and purity requirements.

Smart Sand's operations include flagship mining and processing facilities in Wisconsin, which supply Northern White silica sand, and production sites in Texas, strategically located to serve major U.S.

Further Reading

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