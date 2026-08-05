Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.312 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 205.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd.

Smith & Nephew SNATS has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Smith & Nephew SNATS to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Get Smith & Nephew SNATS alerts: Sign Up

Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Performance

Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.64. 216,198 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,779. Smith & Nephew SNATS has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $38.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew SNATS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 20.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 36,944 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,118 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 21,039 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of advanced surgical devices, orthopaedic reconstruction implants, trauma and extremities products, sports medicine solutions and wound care therapies. Founded in 1856 in Hull, United Kingdom, the company has grown through both organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio that addresses patient needs across joint replacement, minimally invasive surgery and wound healing.

In its orthopaedics business, Smith & Nephew provides hip and knee replacement systems, modular joint revision implants and biologic solutions for bone repair.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Smith & Nephew SNATS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Smith & Nephew SNATS wasn't on the list.

While Smith & Nephew SNATS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here