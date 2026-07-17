Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Smiths News (LON:SNWS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 95 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.08% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNWS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 85 price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 95 target price on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Smiths News has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 91.67.

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Smiths News Stock Performance

Shares of SNWS opened at GBX 68.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.31. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Smiths News has a 12-month low of GBX 54 and a 12-month high of GBX 79.40.

Smiths News (LON:SNWS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX 5.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Smiths News had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 350.65%. The firm had revenue of £515.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Smiths News will post 10.5555556 EPS for the current year.

Smiths News Company Profile

In 1792 we started delivering the nation's newspapers. Today, we're proud to be the UK's largest wholesaler of newspapers and magazines, serving 24,000 retailers from superstores to corner shops. Service and efficiency put us at the forefront of our industry and with 55% market share we are the leading player in one of the world's fastest-moving supply chains. Our teams go further, when others stop, striving to meet the highest standards in all we do.

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