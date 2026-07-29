Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4523 per share on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Smurfit Westrock has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years.

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Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 5.2%

SW stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.13. 6,064,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,875,739. The business's 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. Smurfit Westrock has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 1.22%.The business's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Smurfit Westrock

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 768 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company's stock.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

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