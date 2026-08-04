Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given Market Perform Rating at Citizens Jmp

Snap (NYSE:SNAP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating restated by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded Snap from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Snap from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.57.

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Snap Price Performance

Shares of Snap stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. Snap has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $10,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 47,012,324 shares in the company, valued at $255,747,042.56. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 16,729 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $93,682.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 512,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,741.60. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,868,059 shares of company stock worth $15,855,631.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Snap by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 61,513 shares of the company's stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 31,357 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Snap by 52.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 30,561 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snap this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snap reported second-quarter revenue of $1.60 billion, up 18.9% year over year and above the $1.54 billion consensus estimate. The company’s $0.10-per-share loss also beat expectations for a $0.12 loss, while management highlighted margin expansion, positive free cash flow and improving advertising performance. Snap Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Snap reported second-quarter revenue of $1.60 billion, up 18.9% year over year and above the $1.54 billion consensus estimate. The company’s $0.10-per-share loss also beat expectations for a $0.12 loss, while management highlighted margin expansion, positive free cash flow and improving advertising performance. Positive Sentiment: Advertising spending tied to the FIFA World Cup, stronger demand from large North American advertisers and the adoption of Snap’s artificial-intelligence tools supported the quarterly beat. The company forecast third-quarter revenue of approximately $1.7 billion, broadly in line with consensus but viewed as a strong outlook. Snap Stock and World Cup Advertising

Advertising spending tied to the FIFA World Cup, stronger demand from large North American advertisers and the adoption of Snap’s artificial-intelligence tools supported the quarterly beat. The company forecast third-quarter revenue of approximately $1.7 billion, broadly in line with consensus but viewed as a strong outlook. Positive Sentiment: The earnings report showed progress in Snap’s core advertising business and continued growth in direct revenue, reinforcing management’s message that the business is building a more durable financial foundation. Snap Earnings and Sales Forecast

The earnings report showed progress in Snap’s core advertising business and continued growth in direct revenue, reinforcing management’s message that the business is building a more durable financial foundation. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target from $5 to $6 but maintained a neutral rating. Rosenblatt Securities lowered its target from $6.40 to $6 and also kept a neutral rating, suggesting limited analyst conviction despite the earnings reaction. Benzinga Analyst Price Targets

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target from $5 to $6 but maintained a neutral rating. Rosenblatt Securities lowered its target from $6.40 to $6 and also kept a neutral rating, suggesting limited analyst conviction despite the earnings reaction. Negative Sentiment: CEO Evan Spiegel avoided providing details on pre-order demand for Snap’s upcoming Specs smart glasses ahead of the September launch, leaving uncertainty around a potential future growth driver. Snap Specs Pre-Order Questions

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

Further Reading

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