Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Up 14.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP - Get Free Report) shot up 14.3% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.7620. Approximately 21,343,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 48,347,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

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Key Stories Impacting Snap

Here are the key news stories impacting Snap this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snap reported second-quarter revenue of $1.60 billion, up 18.9% year over year and above the $1.54 billion consensus estimate. The company’s $0.10-per-share loss also beat expectations for a $0.12 loss, while management highlighted margin expansion, positive free cash flow and improving advertising performance. Snap Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Snap reported second-quarter revenue of $1.60 billion, up 18.9% year over year and above the $1.54 billion consensus estimate. The company’s $0.10-per-share loss also beat expectations for a $0.12 loss, while management highlighted margin expansion, positive free cash flow and improving advertising performance. Positive Sentiment: Advertising spending tied to the FIFA World Cup, stronger demand from large North American advertisers and the adoption of Snap’s artificial-intelligence tools supported the quarterly beat. The company forecast third-quarter revenue of approximately $1.7 billion, broadly in line with consensus but viewed as a strong outlook. Snap Stock and World Cup Advertising

Advertising spending tied to the FIFA World Cup, stronger demand from large North American advertisers and the adoption of Snap’s artificial-intelligence tools supported the quarterly beat. The company forecast third-quarter revenue of approximately $1.7 billion, broadly in line with consensus but viewed as a strong outlook. Positive Sentiment: The earnings report showed progress in Snap’s core advertising business and continued growth in direct revenue, reinforcing management’s message that the business is building a more durable financial foundation. Snap Earnings and Sales Forecast

The earnings report showed progress in Snap’s core advertising business and continued growth in direct revenue, reinforcing management’s message that the business is building a more durable financial foundation. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target from $5 to $6 but maintained a neutral rating. Rosenblatt Securities lowered its target from $6.40 to $6 and also kept a neutral rating, suggesting limited analyst conviction despite the earnings reaction. Benzinga Analyst Price Targets

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target from $5 to $6 but maintained a neutral rating. Rosenblatt Securities lowered its target from $6.40 to $6 and also kept a neutral rating, suggesting limited analyst conviction despite the earnings reaction. Negative Sentiment: CEO Evan Spiegel avoided providing details on pre-order demand for Snap’s upcoming Specs smart glasses ahead of the September launch, leaving uncertainty around a potential future growth driver. Snap Specs Pre-Order Questions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Snap from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Truist Financial set a $8.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.61.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas Hott sold 114,702 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $650,360.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,456,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,928,054.49. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 343,945 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,396.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,963,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,185,856.28. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,868,059 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,631 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Snap by 92.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 3,309 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 561.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company's stock.

Snap Trading Up 13.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

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