Snehal Shah Sells 34,072 Shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS - Get Free Report) insider Snehal Shah sold 34,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340, for a total transaction of £115,844.80.

Snehal Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Snehal Shah sold 26,879 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340, for a total transaction of £91,388.60.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Snehal Shah sold 113,801 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 330, for a total transaction of £375,543.30.

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XPS Pensions Group Stock Down 1.5%

LON XPS traded down GBX 5 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 331.50. The stock had a trading volume of 531,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,309. XPS Pensions Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 275 and a 1 year high of GBX 392. The stock has a market cap of £677.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 316.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 314.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of £262.96 million during the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 469 price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 440 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 460 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 485 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised XPS Pensions Group to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 430 to GBX 435 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 451.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPS

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis. We undertake pensions administration for over one million members and provide advisory services to schemes and corporate sponsors in respect of schemes of all sizes, including 83 with assets over £1bn.

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