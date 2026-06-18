Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the forty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.7692.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore set a $200.00 price objective on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC set a $289.00 price objective on Snowflake and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snowflake from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,250. This trade represents a 91.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $110,331,094.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,603,951.78. This represents a 91.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,493,618 shares of company stock valued at $343,531,621 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $234.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.35. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $284.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake announced that Unlimitail chose its platform to power a privacy-preserving retail media data hub across Europe and Latin America, expanding Snowflake’s footprint in retail media and highlighting demand for its data clean room and AI data cloud products. BusinessWire article

Snowflake announced that chose its platform to power a privacy-preserving retail media data hub across Europe and Latin America, expanding Snowflake’s footprint in retail media and highlighting demand for its data clean room and AI data cloud products. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Jefferies said Snowflake still looks well-positioned despite rising competition from Databricks, arguing that both firms can benefit from continued enterprise spending on data and AI infrastructure. Proactive Investors article

Analysts at Jefferies said Snowflake still looks well-positioned despite rising competition from Databricks, arguing that both firms can benefit from continued enterprise spending on data and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Another analyst note said Snowflake remains attractive because of its strong cash flow and relatively lower valuation versus its growth profile, supporting the stock’s investment case. Benzinga article

Another analyst note said Snowflake remains attractive because of its and relatively lower valuation versus its growth profile, supporting the stock’s investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Snowflake also said EDO is expanding its use of Snowflake Cortex AI to power ChatEDO, a sign that customers continue to build AI products on the platform. Yahoo Finance article

Snowflake also said EDO is expanding its use of Snowflake Cortex AI to power ChatEDO, a sign that customers continue to build AI products on the platform. Negative Sentiment: Snowflake insiders, including director Frank Slootman , SVP Vivek Raghunathan , and EVP Christian Kleinerman , sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding on equity awards. While routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. SEC filing

Snowflake insiders, including director , SVP , and EVP , sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding on equity awards. While routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investor focus also remains on intensifying competition from Databricks, which may pressure Snowflake’s growth narrative even as analysts say both companies can coexist. Proactive Investors article

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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