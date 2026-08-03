Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 375,379 shares in the company, valued at $112,613,700. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Christian Kleinerman sold 9,986 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,995,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.56, for a total transaction of $646,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,621 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $598,767.45.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,986 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $716,640.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,729 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $652,231.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Christian Kleinerman sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $23,677.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,183,850.00.

Snowflake Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $14.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $307.83. 7,981,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,250. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $315.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.43 and a 200 day moving average of $197.89. The stock has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Snowflake's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $296.68.

Read Our Latest Report on SNOW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 198,655 shares of the company's stock worth $43,577,000 after acquiring an additional 98,870 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock worth $2,545,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,413 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,330,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,840,000 after buying an additional 75,419 shares in the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Cache Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the company's stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 144,234 shares of the company's stock worth $31,639,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

Snowflake News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG raises price target: BTIG Research increased its Snowflake price target from $325 to $340 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying further upside and signaling confidence in demand for Snowflake’s data-cloud and AI offerings. Snowflake To Rally Around 16%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

BTIG Research increased its Snowflake price target from $325 to $340 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying further upside and signaling confidence in demand for Snowflake’s data-cloud and AI offerings. Positive Sentiment: AI-cloud rally lifts SNOW: Snowflake gained alongside CoreWeave and Oracle as a broad risk-on mood drove buying across AI infrastructure and cloud stocks. This indicates strong sector momentum, although the move is partly market-driven rather than specific to Snowflake. CoreWeave Jumps 11%, Snowflake Gains 6%, Oracle Climbs 5% as Risk-On Mood Lifts AI Cloud

Snowflake gained alongside CoreWeave and Oracle as a broad risk-on mood drove buying across AI infrastructure and cloud stocks. This indicates strong sector momentum, although the move is partly market-driven rather than specific to Snowflake. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise AI positioning: Coverage comparing Snowflake with Palantir highlights both companies’ recent results and their roles in the enterprise AI stack. Snowflake’s focus on trusted enterprise data and context supports the long-term growth narrative. Palantir vs. Snowflake: Which Growth Stock Is the Better Buy?

Coverage comparing Snowflake with Palantir highlights both companies’ recent results and their roles in the enterprise AI stack. Snowflake’s focus on trusted enterprise data and context supports the long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales disclosed: EVP Christian Kleinerman sold a combined 29,986 shares for approximately $9 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Because the sales were scheduled in advance and he retained about 375,379 shares, the transactions are a limited concern but may temper sentiment near recent highs. SEC insider trading filing

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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