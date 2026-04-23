SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) EVP Kelli Keough Sells 9,742 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,742 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $187,533.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 333,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,415,717. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Kelli Keough sold 9,742 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $165,029.48.

On Friday, February 20th, Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $184,076.85.

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SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.32. 51,526,437 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,384,570. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 2.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.85.

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More SoFi Technologies News

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SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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