SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.18% from the company's previous close.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.72.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $15.71 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $188,299.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 367,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,244.32. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,145,904. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,822. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results beat expectations. SoFi reported $1.21 billion in revenue, up 42.5% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share versus the $0.11 consensus estimate. Record loan originations of $14.8 billion and 35% membership growth to 15.8 million demonstrate continued demand. SoFi second-quarter earnings report

SoFi reported $1.21 billion in revenue, up 42.5% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share versus the $0.11 consensus estimate. Record loan originations of $14.8 billion and 35% membership growth to 15.8 million demonstrate continued demand. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance was raised. SoFi now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion, above the roughly $4.7 billion analyst consensus. Management also highlighted record member and product additions, stable credit quality and increased cross-selling, with existing members accounting for 51% of new products. SoFi raises 2026 revenue forecast

SoFi now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion, above the roughly $4.7 billion analyst consensus. Management also highlighted record member and product additions, stable credit quality and increased cross-selling, with existing members accounting for 51% of new products. Positive Sentiment: Long-term growth investments remain intact. Management said artificial intelligence is improving engineering productivity and customer service while supporting SoFi’s broader financial-services ecosystem. Investors also purchased unusually large volumes of SOFI call options, indicating some traders remain positioned for a rebound. SoFi call option activity

Management said artificial intelligence is improving engineering productivity and customer service while supporting SoFi’s broader financial-services ecosystem. Investors also purchased unusually large volumes of SOFI call options, indicating some traders remain positioned for a rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Brand expansion adds potential but limited immediate earnings impact. SoFi entered a multiyear partnership with Notre Dame Athletics as its official financial-services partner, including a jersey patch, scholarships and athlete financial education. The agreement may improve customer acquisition and brand awareness, but it also adds marketing costs. SoFi Notre Dame partnership

SoFi entered a multiyear partnership with Notre Dame Athletics as its official financial-services partner, including a jersey patch, scholarships and athlete financial education. The agreement may improve customer acquisition and brand awareness, but it also adds marketing costs. Negative Sentiment: Unchanged profit guidance disappointed investors. Although revenue guidance increased, SoFi kept its 2026 earnings-per-share outlook at $0.60, only modestly above the $0.59 consensus. The combination suggested that higher growth spending, including investments in AI and customer expansion, may delay margin improvement.

Although revenue guidance increased, SoFi kept its 2026 earnings-per-share outlook at $0.60, only modestly above the $0.59 consensus. The combination suggested that higher growth spending, including investments in AI and customer expansion, may delay margin improvement. Negative Sentiment: Execution and macroeconomic concerns remain. Investors are questioning whether SoFi can convert rapid loan and member growth into sustained profitability amid elevated interest rates, uncertain rate policy, credit risk and a still-demanding valuation. A pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 sale of 10,954 shares by EVP Kelli Keough added a minor sentiment overhang. SoFi insider selling

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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