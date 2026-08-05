SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 2.4% - Time to Sell?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 56,471,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 70,569,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 14.78%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $188,299.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 367,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,244.32. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at $191,145,904. This represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,256 shares of company stock worth $2,370,822. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,515,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company's stock worth $642,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,650,744 shares of the company's stock worth $174,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,906,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,806,000 after buying an additional 3,350,258 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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