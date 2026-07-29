SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 8.9% After Insider Selling

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 8.9% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 191,639,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 70,663,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Specifically, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $188,299.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 367,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,244.32. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. TD Cowen cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. SoFi reported second-quarter revenue of $1.21 billion, up 42.5% year over year and above the $1.11 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.12 also topped expectations of $0.11, compared with $0.08 a year earlier. SoFi quarterly earnings report

SoFi reported second-quarter revenue of $1.21 billion, up 42.5% year over year and above the $1.11 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.12 also topped expectations of $0.11, compared with $0.08 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Growth metrics remained strong. Membership increased 35% to 15.8 million, while total loan originations reached a record $14.8 billion. Existing members generated 51% of new products, supporting SoFi’s strategy of cross-selling banking, lending and investment services. SoFi record revenue and membership growth

Membership increased 35% to 15.8 million, while total loan originations reached a record $14.8 billion. Existing members generated 51% of new products, supporting SoFi’s strategy of cross-selling banking, lending and investment services. Positive Sentiment: Revenue outlook was raised. SoFi now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion, above the roughly $4.7 billion analyst consensus. Management also highlighted artificial intelligence investments intended to improve engineering productivity and customer service over the long term. Reuters SoFi forecast update

SoFi now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion, above the roughly $4.7 billion analyst consensus. Management also highlighted artificial intelligence investments intended to improve engineering productivity and customer service over the long term. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity signals heightened speculation. Traders purchased 439,067 call options, about 14% above average call volume. The activity may indicate bullish interest, but it also underscores elevated volatility around the earnings report.

Traders purchased 439,067 call options, about 14% above average call volume. The activity may indicate bullish interest, but it also underscores elevated volatility around the earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Profit guidance was left unchanged. Despite the revenue increase, SoFi maintained full-year 2026 EPS guidance at $0.60, only modestly above the $0.59 consensus. Investors may view the lack of an earnings upgrade as evidence that incremental growth could require continued spending or face margin pressure.

Despite the revenue increase, SoFi maintained full-year 2026 EPS guidance at $0.60, only modestly above the $0.59 consensus. Investors may view the lack of an earnings upgrade as evidence that incremental growth could require continued spending or face margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about execution and rates. Uncertainty over U.S. interest rates, lending economics, credit performance and the cost of supporting rapid expansion is weighing on sentiment. SoFi’s elevated valuation makes the stock particularly sensitive when strong revenue growth does not translate into higher profit expectations. MarketWatch analysis of SoFi stock reaction

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 8.9%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm's revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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