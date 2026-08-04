SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 3.7% - What's Next?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 60,652,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 70,692,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

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SoFi Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 135,256 shares of company stock worth $2,370,822 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

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