SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 3.4% - What's Next?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $18.83. 64,794,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 62,728,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SoFi Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Get Our Latest Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 3.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 2.24. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,655,117.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,634,925.20. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $361,298.88. This trade represents a 41.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and have sold 208,680 shares valued at $3,917,934. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company's stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company's stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $4,633,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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