SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 10.5% - What's Next?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $18.03. 83,378,860 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 70,759,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.38.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Up 10.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 2.14. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. SoFi Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,545 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,145,904. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 135,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,822 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock worth $2,906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,895 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $13,299,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

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