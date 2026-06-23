SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 1.1% - Still a Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 88,955,690 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 66,857,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

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SoFi Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SoFi unveiled Composer by SoFi , an AI-powered investing platform that lets users build, test, and automate trading strategies using natural language, reinforcing the company’s push toward becoming an “everything app” for financial services. Article Title

SoFi unveiled , an AI-powered investing platform that lets users build, test, and automate trading strategies using natural language, reinforcing the company’s push toward becoming an “everything app” for financial services. Positive Sentiment: SoFi also said it acquired Composer , deepening its AI-powered trading ambitions and potentially broadening its appeal to retail investors seeking more sophisticated, Wall Street-style tools. Article Title

SoFi also said it acquired , deepening its AI-powered trading ambitions and potentially broadening its appeal to retail investors seeking more sophisticated, Wall Street-style tools. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was helped by Jim Cramer , who reiterated that SoFi looks like a buy and said he continues to believe it’s time to buy the stock, adding a public bullish voice that may be supporting momentum. Article Title

Investor sentiment was helped by , who reiterated that SoFi looks like a buy and said he continues to believe it’s time to buy the stock, adding a public bullish voice that may be supporting momentum. Neutral Sentiment: SoFi General Counsel Robert Lavet sold shares, but the filing says the sale was mainly to cover tax withholding tied to equity vesting, so it appears to be a routine insider transaction rather than a strong negative signal. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company's revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $155,874.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,025.91. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,090 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,004. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,483 shares of the company's stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,440 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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