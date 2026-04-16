SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 1.3% - Time to Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.03. Approximately 72,085,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 62,690,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

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SoFi Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.50 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares in the company, valued at $361,298.88. The trade was a 41.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,742 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $165,029.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 343,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,810,860.44. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and have sold 218,148 shares valued at $4,161,735. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,829,640,000 after buying an additional 6,814,727 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 902,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,625,000 after buying an additional 557,390 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 27,283 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 458,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 60,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company's stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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