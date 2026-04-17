SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 2.1% - Should You Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $19.43. Approximately 70,117,673 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 62,671,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.
Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Retail chatter about a potential short squeeze and growing anticipation for SoFi's April 29 Q1 earnings helped send the stock up in premarket trading, drawing momentum from active retail forums and traders. SoFi Technologies Pops 5% as Short Squeeze Chatter and Earnings Anticipation Heat Up
- Positive Sentiment: SoFi Bank expanded FedNow instant payments capability (via Galileo), which earlier produced a sizable share-price boost by improving member experience and strengthening SoFi's real-time payments positioning for fintech partners. Why SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Is Up 13.9% After Expanding FedNow Instant Payments Capabilities
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and bullish commentaries highlight SoFi's long-term revenue runway and view current levels as a buying opportunity (e.g., Seeking Alpha piece arguing value at ~$17 entry), which can attract value-seeking investors. SoFi Technologies: The Market Is Handing You A $17 Entry On A $4.7 Billion Revenue Machine
- Positive Sentiment: Marketing promotions (e.g., a cash-bonus-style deposit offer) may help member acquisition and deposits, supporting growth in deposits and cross‑sell potential. This New SoFi Offer Turns a $50 Deposit Into a Shot at $1,000
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes and market-wrap pieces report recent outperformance vs. the broader market (small daily gains) — factual context but not a directional catalyst by itself. SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: ARGUS initiated coverage with a HOLD rating — this is a watchful sign that may limit upside from some institutional investors but is not strongly bearish. SoFi Technologies, Inc.: Launching coverage with a HOLD rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and volatility analyses highlight mixed recent performance (month-to-month gains vs. multi-month declines) — useful for investors sizing positions but not an immediate catalyst. Assessing SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Valuation After Recent Share Price Volatility
- Negative Sentiment: Analyses note liquidity constraints and concentrated exposure to personal loans; while digitalization and operating leverage can boost margins, these credit/liquidity risks cloud near‑term outlook and could pressure the stock if funding or delinquencies worsen. Digitalization & Operating Leverage Benefit SOFI Amid Low Liquidity
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.85.
View Our Latest Research Report on SOFI
SoFi Technologies Trading Up 2.1%
The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 2.24.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies
In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,913,709.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 588,849 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,523.19. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $361,298.88. The trade was a 41.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and sold 218,148 shares valued at $4,161,735. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SoFi Technologies
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SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.
SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.
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