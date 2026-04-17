SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 2.1% - Should You Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $19.43. Approximately 70,117,673 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 62,671,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

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Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 2.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,913,709.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 588,849 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,523.19. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $361,298.88. The trade was a 41.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and sold 218,148 shares valued at $4,161,735. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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