SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 4.6% - Still a Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.02. 67,636,136 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 63,988,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

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SoFi Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.56.

Read Our Latest Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 4.6%

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,704,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $202,719,376.64. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,634,925.20. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,197 shares of company stock worth $2,191,758. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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