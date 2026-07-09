SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 5% - Still a Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) was up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.62. 69,993,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 68,388,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

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Trending Headlines about SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SoFi launched the SoFi Social 50 Income ETF (SFYI) , adding a new monthly income product that combines popular U.S.-listed stocks with an actively managed options strategy. The move could broaden SoFi’s ETF lineup, deepen customer engagement, and support more fee-based revenue. Article Title

SoFi launched the , adding a new monthly income product that combines popular U.S.-listed stocks with an actively managed options strategy. The move could broaden SoFi’s ETF lineup, deepen customer engagement, and support more fee-based revenue. Positive Sentiment: SoFi shares were reported as advancing as investors digested operational developments that expand the company’s lending footprint , reinforcing the view that the core business is still gaining momentum. Article Title

SoFi shares were reported as advancing as investors digested , reinforcing the view that the core business is still gaining momentum. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted SoFi’s sustained GAAP profitability and aggressive growth strategy, which can keep sentiment elevated around the stock. Article Title

Several recent articles highlighted SoFi’s and aggressive growth strategy, which can keep sentiment elevated around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: SoFi is also being discussed heavily by retail investors and “trending stock” screens, which may add volatility but does not by itself confirm a fundamental change in outlook. Article Title

SoFi is also being discussed heavily by retail investors and “trending stock” screens, which may add volatility but does not by itself confirm a fundamental change in outlook. Negative Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus recommendation remains “Hold”, which suggests Wall Street is still cautious despite the company’s improving growth story. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at $191,145,904. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,056. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

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