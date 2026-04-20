SolarEdge Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 21,325 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 119% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,727 put options.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,210,429 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $121,471,000 after buying an additional 655,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,368,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $97,169,000 after buying an additional 175,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,169,822 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,599,000 after buying an additional 483,052 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,103,521 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,830,000 after buying an additional 612,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 107.8% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,732,566 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $64,105,000 after buying an additional 898,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company's stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.77. 1,153,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,436. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The stock's fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.35.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 34.23%.The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEDG

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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