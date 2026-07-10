Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

Several research analysts have commented on SEI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In related news, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $378,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,866.32. This trade represents a 10.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray N. Walker, Jr. sold 56,841 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $4,098,804.51. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,353.60. This trade represents a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock valued at $297,782,099 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company's stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE:SEI opened at $68.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.66 and a beta of 1.17. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $86.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.86.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business had revenue of $196.24 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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