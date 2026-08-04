Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.50.

SEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $104.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Insider Transactions at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $378,976.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,866.32. This represents a 10.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aj Teague purchased 2,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.98 per share, with a total value of $200,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $807,158.80. This represents a 33.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,099,593 shares of company stock worth $156,282,099. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of SEI stock opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $86.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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