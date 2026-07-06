Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research's price target points to a potential upside of 79.88% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.25.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SEI stock opened at $66.71 on Monday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $86.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%.The company had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other news, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 5,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $378,976.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,267,866.32. This represents a 10.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher P. Wirtz sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $54,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 36,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,786,483.70. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock valued at $297,782,099. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,940,000 after buying an additional 248,762 shares in the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP increased its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company's stock worth $85,803,000 after acquiring an additional 716,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,343 shares of the company's stock worth $67,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,311 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 623.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,794 shares during the period. Finally, Advent International L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 1,263,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 256,909 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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