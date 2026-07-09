Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial's price target indicates a potential downside of 21.32% from the company's previous close.

SOLS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat to $88.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Solstice Advanced Mat from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $84.25.

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Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Performance

SOLS opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a PE ratio of 68.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 52-week low of $40.43 and a 52-week high of $90.80.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solstice Advanced Mat

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter valued at $4,796,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter valued at $4,424,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth about $709,000.

About Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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