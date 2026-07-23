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Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Soluna logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) to a “hold” rating, adding to a mixed analyst picture that currently averages to Hold with a $4.00 price target.
  • The stock was down 5.1% and traded around $1.30, well below the average analyst target; the company also remains unprofitable, with a recent quarterly EPS of $(0.24) and expected full-year EPS of $(0.45).
  • Insider and institutional activity showed some support, including CFO Michael Picchi buying 100,000 shares, while hedge funds and other institutions held 23.19% of the company’s stock.
  • Interested in Soluna? Here are five stocks we like better.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Soluna from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Soluna in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Soluna from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Soluna

Soluna Stock Down 5.1%

NASDAQ SLNH opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Soluna has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business's 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Soluna had a negative net margin of 190.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.80%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Soluna will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Soluna news, CFO Michael Picchi bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 1,381,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,251,437.50. This trade represents a 7.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Soluna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Soluna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Soluna in the third quarter worth $31,000. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in Soluna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soluna in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Soluna by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 29,369 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company's stock.

Soluna News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Soluna this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Soluna and kept a $4.00 price target, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Soluna NASDAQ: SLNH Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright
  • Positive Sentiment: The firm’s estimates suggest Soluna’s losses should narrow over time, with FY2027 EPS projected at $(0.27) and quarterly losses around $(0.07), which could support the bullish long-term view. Soluna NASDAQ: SLNH Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright
  • Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright also published detailed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates, adding more visibility into Soluna’s path forward, but the new forecasts themselves do not appear to be a major fresh catalyst. Soluna NASDAQ: SLNH Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright
  • Negative Sentiment: The analyst estimates still call for continued losses in 2026 and 2027, reinforcing that Soluna remains an unprofitable growth story and limiting enthusiasm. Soluna NASDAQ: SLNH Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Soluna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soluna Computing, Inc NASDAQ: SLNH is a renewable energy and computing company that develops, constructs and operates utility‐scale wind and solar projects designed to power high-performance computing workloads. By integrating power generation with data processing infrastructure, Soluna targets applications such as cryptocurrency mining, blockchain validation, artificial intelligence training and other cloud‐based or on-premises computing tasks that can flex to available renewable output.

The company manages the full project lifecycle—site selection, permitting, engineering, procurement, construction and operations—with a focus on regions that offer abundant wind or solar resources yet face limitations in grid infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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