Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Soluna from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Soluna in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Soluna from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.00.

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Soluna Stock Down 5.1%

NASDAQ SLNH opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Soluna has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business's 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Soluna had a negative net margin of 190.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.80%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Soluna will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Soluna news, CFO Michael Picchi bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 1,381,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,251,437.50. This trade represents a 7.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Soluna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Soluna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Soluna in the third quarter worth $31,000. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in Soluna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soluna in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Soluna by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 29,369 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company's stock.

Soluna News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Soluna this week:

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Computing, Inc NASDAQ: SLNH is a renewable energy and computing company that develops, constructs and operates utility‐scale wind and solar projects designed to power high-performance computing workloads. By integrating power generation with data processing infrastructure, Soluna targets applications such as cryptocurrency mining, blockchain validation, artificial intelligence training and other cloud‐based or on-premises computing tasks that can flex to available renewable output.

The company manages the full project lifecycle—site selection, permitting, engineering, procurement, construction and operations—with a focus on regions that offer abundant wind or solar resources yet face limitations in grid infrastructure.

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